KZN making progress on anti-crime barrier on Mozambique border

The department expects to wrap up the jersey barrier wall project next year.

It began in 2018, as part of efforts to curb the movement of stolen goods and human trafficking.

MEC Siboniso Duma says more than 7.4kms of the concrete barriers have been built during their three-phase plan.

He says they have had to change contractors after issues with the previous company.

READ: Transport MEC unveils measures to address fatal KZN crashes

Duma says last year alone, 30 vehicles stolen every month in South Africa were moved into Mozambique.

"We've tried different things. SANDF have been there and the police. Then we realised the best option is to create barriers. It has yielded some positive fruit at this point in time, because as we started the first phase a decrease has been identified already."