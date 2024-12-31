Will you be trying the 12 grapes romance trend this NYE?

This trend has seen supermarkets run out of grapes, so get your grapes early this New Year's Eve...

New Year's Eve is a time for new starts, but it's also a time that pushes some people to acknowledge their current circumstances regarding love. The age-old tradition of kissing someone you love when the clock strikes 12 has been a harsh reminder to some singletons who are in search of love and good fortune. Enter the viral twelve-grapes trend... Women from different walks of life took to social media to share how by eating twelve grapes underneath a table on New Year's Eve when the clock strikes midnight, they can attract love and good fortune in the new year.

"The tradition of eating 12 grapes at midnight is originally from Spain, where it’s known as 'las doce uvas de la suerte' or 'the 12 grapes of luck'. The custom began in the late 19th century when winemakers in Alicante had a surplus of grapes and encouraged people to eat them to welcome prosperity in the New Year. Each grape represents one month of the year, and eating all 12 within the first 12 seconds of the New Year brings good fortune for each month ahead." (Hindustan Times) The viral trend has a twist: It demands that women eat the grapes underneath the table to find their true love. Hmm, we're not sure about that but according to many online users, this tradition has brought them good fortune in the form of first dates and even marriage proposals. Watch one of the success stories posted on Instagram.

There are several ways of succumbing to the tradition, and if you are a superstitious person, then you will be too happy to hear that there are two rules that are consistent, as per a recent article in Vogue. "Regardless of how it’s done, two rules seem pretty consistent: Each grape represents a wish for the 12 months ahead, and you must finish eating all 12 grapes before the clock strikes 12:01, or the wishes won’t come true. You cannot still be chewing,” Noel Wolf, a cultural expert and language teacher at Babbel, emphasises. So, as it stands, you don't need to be looking for love to try the 12-grape tradition; you could just try it out tonight as the clock strikes midnight to attract good fortune for 2025.

