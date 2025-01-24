 Who knew a potjie could cause heartbreak...
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

This is why people say don't stir the pot...

A person cooking in a pot with steam coming out of the pot on outdoor fire
A person cooking in a pot with steam coming out of the pot on outdoor fire/iStock/undefined undefined

Stirring the pot can sometimes be a two-person job – especially when you're cooking over a wood fire that’s not quite as stable as you’d hoped.

In a video shared on social media, one person is seen stirring a potjie pot filled with meat. But as they stir, they lose control, and the pot tips over, causing the meat to fall to the ground.

The scene unfolds dramatically, with everyone screaming as they watch the food fall to the ground. In a frantic rush, a man runs to the rescue and picks up the bits that haven't touched the ground.

If there’s one thing no cook ever wants to see, it’s their food falling to the ground. Not only is it a total waste of food, but for many, it’s a gut-wrenching moment – not from hunger, but from the sheer disbelief of seeing valuable meat go to waste.

As South Africans, we take great pride in cooking outdoors and embracing the full experience. This cookout, however, would go down in the books – but not for the right reasons.

The scene was almost comical as all the men rushed to the pot. The only time you might see an African man put down his drink is if there's a food disaster unfolding. This was a classic case of heartbreak because when it comes to food, don't mess with a man and his nyama.

Watch the video below – courtesy of Instagram

via GIPHY

Image Courtesy of iStock

