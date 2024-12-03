WhatsApp messages sent at work could lead to trouble

Your words can be damaging—that's a given—but beware because they could also lead to you losing your job.

Your words can be damaging—that's a given—but beware because they could also lead to you losing your job.

Many people have found that using WhatsApp for work, whether on their mobile device or their laptop/workstation, is quite efficient. Not only does it allow you access instant communication, but it also helps to keep everyone in the loop efficiently. The turnaround time to opening an email versus a WhatsApp message is vast, meaning that WhatsApp generally wins when practising efficiency with your work colleagues. But using WhatsApp at work has some red tape. "Messages sent on WhatsApp, whether in professional groups or private conversations, can result in dismissal or even criminal charges if they violate workplace standards or national laws." (Business Tech)

Several "real-world cases" foretell what could happen when you misuse WhatsApp at work. Business Tech shared an example of the ramifications in a Johannesburg case that "involved an employee of a Johannesburg-based logistics firm who was dismissed after sharing disparaging comments about their manager in a work-related WhatsApp group". Even though the messages were meant as jokes, they undermined the manager's authority in the workplace, and, therefore, the employer believed that the employee acted against company policies and professionalism. The CCMA (Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration) agreed with this premise, saying that employees should be held accountable for their conduct on digital platforms.

The legal experts from Wright Rose-Innes noted that for an employee to be dismissed based on misconduct in WhatsApp messaging, it needs to be established that the employee violated a company policy and that they were aware of the policy. Our country's labour law is based on fairness in dismissal cases, but employers have the final say regarding goodwill toward their employees. Beware of the following when sending messages in the workplace over WhatsApp or any instant messaging service. Also, familiarise yourself with company policies surrounding using instant messaging services at the workplace, regarding work colleagues or any content sent on work platforms. "Messages that mock colleagues, reveal sensitive company information, or convey personal grievances can jeopardise careers. Employers can take disciplinary action if such content disrupts workplace harmony or damages their reputation." (Business Tech)

