WhatsApp allows you to create events on groups now




This will certainly help people who want to plan better when coordinating a group event. 

A group of people using their smartphones in a huddle
A group of people using their smartphones in a huddle/iStock/Kar-Tr

It can be bothersome to chat about a meet-up with friends, family, or colleagues without the option of securing an RSVP immediately. 

By saying this, we run the risk of sounding super tech-reliant, but we live in a world where we all strive for convenience. It is a rule of thumb to always look towards efficiency in everything you do (whether that involves your work or personal responsibilities). 

Do we yearn for a one-stop place to do everything for us: chat, organise, diarise, remind, schedule, help with interpersonal communication, and more? Honestly, the list could be endless, and the short answer is always 'yes'. 

So, hearing about WhatsApp's new 'event' feature on group chats is a welcomed surprise. 

WhatsApp now allows users to "create events in groups to help organize gatherings and stay connected. Events contain helpful information that group members can easily access." (WhatsApp)

Here is a step-by-step breakdown of how to create an event on your group chat:

1 - Open your group chat, click the '+' icon, and select 'Event'. 

2 - Enter the event name, date, and time.

  • 3 - You can also add an event description, location, call link, and end time.
    • Event descriptions can be up to 2,048 characters.
    • Call links can't be added to events more than 12 months in advance.
    • You can add links from other platforms like Zoom in the event description.
  • 4 - Click the send arrow (>). 

    Some important things to note when using the event feature: 

    1. The event creator hosts events. It’s not currently possible to have a co-host.
    2. If disappearing messages are turned on, you might be unable to create events in advance. To use the full calendar, turn disappearing messages off.
    3. You can't invite people who aren’t in the group to the event. You also can't forward an event to another chat.
    4. New users can't see events created before they joined the group. To include new members, delete the old event and create a new one.

    Courtesy of WhatsApp

    Image Courtesy of iStock

