WhatsApp allows you to create events on groups now

It can be bothersome to chat about a meet-up with friends, family, or colleagues without the option of securing an RSVP immediately.

By saying this, we run the risk of sounding super tech-reliant, but we live in a world where we all strive for convenience. It is a rule of thumb to always look towards efficiency in everything you do (whether that involves your work or personal responsibilities).

Do we yearn for a one-stop place to do everything for us: chat, organise, diarise, remind, schedule, help with interpersonal communication, and more? Honestly, the list could be endless, and the short answer is always 'yes'.

So, hearing about WhatsApp's new 'event' feature on group chats is a welcomed surprise.