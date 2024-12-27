What happens when you combine soccer and dance?

Soccer or football, as many enthusiasts call it, is a popular sport with many supporters worldwide. Our very own Danny Guselli grew up playing it.

He was even close to playing in the league, and we can confidently say he is talented.

But would he ever be interested in this version of soccer, is the big question...

To those of you who don't know, Danny Guselli isn't just a good football player but he is also a great dancer. Perhaps that might answer the big question...

So what do you get when you combine soccer with dance? You get 'Discofoot'.

"Discofoot is a game that was conceived by choreographers and dancer Petter Jacobsson and Thomas Caley, and that at first glance resembles soccer, but with a twist. A Discofoot match consists of two halves with a halftime and involves two teams with 12 people each. The game is played with a ball that the players handle like a soccer ball, with the intention of scoring goals—but the big difference between Discofoot and soccer (or European football) is that the instead of running or walking, players must dance their way across the field." (Boing Boing)

Watch the video below - courtesy of YouTube.