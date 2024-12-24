Teen soccer star Shandre Campbell's new family home

Soccer star Shandre Campbell and his family will celebrate Christmas in their dream home this year.

The 19-year-old footballer received praise online after sharing that his family have moved into a beautiful double-storey home. According to several reports, the teen bought his parents the home.

The former SuperSport United player moved to Belgium this year to play for Club Brugge's youth academy, Club NXT. He made a spectacular debut in September, scoring in his first match.

Shandre might be enjoying success abroad but he hasn't forgotten his parents, whom he previously credited with helping him get to where he is today.

"Congrats Mom and Dad on your new house. I love you 1000 and Gabby my love and @aesthetic_devandre, my bro," he captioned a picture of his parents and siblings standing in front of their new house.

He did not share any further details or reveal his involvement in the home's purchase. However, he reposted a story about him buying the house for his parents on his Instagram Story.

Scores of people, including his former coach, applauded him. "I'm so proud of you, son," SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt commented, including a heart emoji.

Local footballer Keagan Buchanan wrote: "This is what it’s about ❤️🤝🏽🙏🏾."

His fans were equally impressed, with many congratulating his family on their new purchase.

"Amazing gesture, Shandre, for giving your parents the best Christmas present ever," one wrote. Another said: "Congratulations to you boi for making Mummy and Daddy proud."