What does reconciliation mean to you?
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Today, as we remember the history of our beautiful nation and what this Day of Reconciliation means to each of us, we want to touch on what the term 'reconciliation' means to us on a personal level.
In the end, reconciliation is a spiritual process which requires more than just a legal framework. It has to happen in the hearts and minds of people.
- Nelson Mandela
The Day of Reconciliation is important for many reasons. It reminds us of the countless lives lost and our country's efforts to unite in reconciliation and unity.
This day is a symbol of forgiveness in all its forms. Its meaning might differ based on our history, but it reminds us to forgive and let go of what no longer helps us.
Forgiveness provides a strong foundation for overcoming issues such as trauma, fear, toxic relationships, and anxiety.
It’s important to note that forgiveness and reconciliation are not the same. Reconciliation can be a part of the forgiveness process; however, forgiveness can occur independently of reconciliation.
Nonetheless, reconciliation entails the restoration of trust, and therefore, forgiveness is a necessary step in the reconciliation process.
The South African College of Applied Psychology describes reconciliation accurately.
"Reconciliation is a process that’s focused on healing relationships. On a personal level, it means acknowledging hurtful actions and their resulting emotions. Then, apologising for one’s part in an issue, forgiving and letting go of the associated grudges. This is done with the intent of moving forward together to rebuild trust. On a community or international level, the aim of reconciliation is primarily peacebuilding. Often, there is a justice aspect to it to reestablish fairness. A part of this is for past wrongs to be acknowledged and the perpetrators called to account for their actions."
On a personal level, what do you need to acknowledge to begin the healing process?
You can take a significant step towards reconciliation by focusing on personal growth. How will you choose to work on yourself today?
