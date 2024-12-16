What does reconciliation mean to you?

The Day of Reconciliation is important for many reasons. It reminds us of the countless lives lost and our country's efforts to unite in reconciliation and unity.

This day is a symbol of forgiveness in all its forms. Its meaning might differ based on our history, but it reminds us to forgive and let go of what no longer helps us.

Danny Guselli spoke with Jane Linley-Thomas and Paul Bushell about mental health and how we can normalise conversations around it in our community, particularly among young men.

Forgiveness provides a strong foundation for overcoming issues such as trauma, fear, toxic relationships, and anxiety.

It’s important to note that forgiveness and reconciliation are not the same. Reconciliation can be a part of the forgiveness process; however, forgiveness can occur independently of reconciliation.

Nonetheless, reconciliation entails the restoration of trust, and therefore, forgiveness is a necessary step in the reconciliation process.