WATCH: Eateries caught engaging in unhygienic practices
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Several videos have gone viral on social media, showing how eateries in Malaysia do not follow basic health and safety standards.
A few months ago, we saw a fast food outlet worker drying a mop under the light of the French Fries warmer.
It was disgusting and violated several health and safety standards of food outlets. Health and safety rules are crucial to running an establishment that serves and cooks food.
The restaurant was a McDonald's in Australia. This time, three eateries located around Malaysia came into the spotlight after people shared videos of staff performing the unthinkable in terms of health and safety practices.
A worker is seen washing a large pot with a broom in one video. The video was posted on social media and caused an uproar among the community.
The incident is being investigated, and if there is proof of misconduct, action will be taken to rectify these unhygienic practices.
Another video showed an employee kissing pretzel dough at an Aunty Anne's store in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The store has since terminated the employee's contract and subsequently closed the store for a thorough disinfection.
And the third video was just as disgusting if not the worst of the three. A hawker was videoed washing a large wok in drain water.
Watch the video below - courtesy of YouTube.
Image Courtesy of YouTube
