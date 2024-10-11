WATCH: Eateries caught engaging in unhygienic practices

A few months ago, we saw a fast food outlet worker drying a mop under the light of the French Fries warmer.

It was disgusting and violated several health and safety standards of food outlets. Health and safety rules are crucial to running an establishment that serves and cooks food.

The restaurant was a McDonald's in Australia. This time, three eateries located around Malaysia came into the spotlight after people shared videos of staff performing the unthinkable in terms of health and safety practices.