SEE: South African waitress reveals her earnings
Updated | By East Coast Radio
With the recent controversy surrounding waitrons' earnings at South African restaurants, it seems that not everyone is struggling equally.
Being a waitron at a restaurant is often an underappreciated job, and many waiters rely on tips to make up the larger portion of their salary.
After the controversy at Babel restaurant in Pretoria, where staff were alleged to have been victims of unfair and exploitative labour practices, restaurants in South Africa have been scrutinised to ensure that they follow labour laws.
Luckily, it seems that not all servers rely on minimal income and exploitative working environments.
One TikToker, who is allegedly a waitress at the famous family restaurant Spur, recently took to the online video-sharing platform to share how much she earns.
"Me as a waitress after my 14 hours shift," she captioned the short clip which shows her bank balances over the past few months.
In the video, @_sharonzondi shared screenshots of her bank balances, revealing that she made a whopping R20,176 in June 2024.
In August, she managed to make over R17,000, and in September, her earnings were just below R10,000.
She also wrote in her caption along with the video, "Please tip waitresses and waiters."
Watch here:
@_sharonzondi Please tip waitresses and waiters.🥹 #sama28 #tiktoksouthafrica #waitressing ♬ original sound - M.Kedits
Although these amounts might surpass many people's expectations for what wait staff really earn, it is important to note how unpredictable their income is, seeing that they often rely on tips to increase their income.
The 12-second clip garnered mixed responses from the public:
"You just messed up tips for all waiters, if you are earning so much. Really there's no need for tips," wrote one person.
Another person who was impressed by her earnings wrote, "How do we apply for a waitress job?"
"We love that for you. Must mean you have great customer service," praised another.
"Not all waitresses get this. Some more and some way less depending on where you working."
"Impressive. May God bless you for trying so hard to take care of yourself," praised another viewer.
