Video: Waiter drops R90,000 wedding cake

This bride was everything "mindful and demure" as she watched her wedding cake descend onto the ground before her eyes...

There's this assumption about brides based on several previous encounters that they tend to freak out if something goes wrong on their wedding day. This is mainly because the media has socialised this day as the most special day in a lady's life.

So, when something goes off-script, we expect the bride (and sometimes the groom too) to react accordingly. But this bride and groom were the epitome of calm, even after their $5,000 (R90,000) wedding cake fell to the ground.