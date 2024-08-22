Video: Waiter drops R90,000 wedding cake
Updated | By East Coast Radio
This bride was all things mindful and demure...
This bride was all things mindful and demure...
This bride was everything "mindful and demure" as she watched her wedding cake descend onto the ground before her eyes...
There's this assumption about brides based on several previous encounters that they tend to freak out if something goes wrong on their wedding day. This is mainly because the media has socialised this day as the most special day in a lady's life.
So, when something goes off-script, we expect the bride (and sometimes the groom too) to react accordingly. But this bride and groom were the epitome of calm, even after their $5,000 (R90,000) wedding cake fell to the ground.
Watch how the bridal couple, especially the bride, reacted to the cake falling. The video is courtesy of TikTok.
@unilad That is one expensive mistake to make! 🫣😳 🎥 martin_tips #UNILAD #weddingtiktok #fail #fails #caughtoncamera #falling #fall #cake #weddings ♬ original sound - UNILAD
We cannot imagine what was said to the waiter, eek! It might be one of the luckiest wedding cake fails that wasn't a full-on fail ever.
It was almost too graceful... the way the cake landed right-side-up was the best part.
People had a healthy mix of responses, many calling the whole affair "mindful and demure", while others were shocked that the cake was so expensive.
We have to admit, we're no cake experts, but that does seem like a lot of money to pay for something so plain.
- "The cake was very mindful, it's drop was very demure, very cutesy it's not like all the other cakes which flopped on its face."
- "See how the cake didint flip? Very mindy very elegant very demure."
- "See how she didn’t let it ruin her wedding night very elegant very mindful very demure."
- "5000$ for a circle …"
- "You see how the newly weds reacted very calm very happy very cutey very demure."
- "See how the chef turned and walked away very mindful very classy very demure."
- "$5000 for a plain white circle?"
- "Is the $5000 wedding cake in the room with us?"
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Watch: Taxi driver tries to outrun traffic cop
This is a perfect example of being committed to your job...Danny Guselli an hour ago
-
Video: Waiter drops R90,000 wedding cake
This bride was all things mindful and demure...Danny Guselli an hour ago