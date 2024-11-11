VIDEO: Man robs cash-in-transit van all by himself

You don't need to pull an 'Italian Job' to rob a cash-in-transit van anymore... This was unbelievable!

We've been hearing a lot about the premeditated nature of crimes these days, and that's been scary to listen to. But what's worse is when we let our guards down and don't follow our instincts. Or, in this case, training. A video shared on social media shows two Fidelity ADT cash-in-transit guards standing at their van with the doors open. Unlike the guards we usually see operating on high alert, these guards seem to have let their guards down.

In the video, we see a man and a woman casually walking towards the cash-in-transit van parked in a lot that looked like a mall. The two looked like they knew each other. The guard stood at the back of the cash-in-transit van and did not look armed or aware of his surroundings. Suddenly, the man runs up to the guard, holds him up with what looks like a weapon, grabs the cash bag and runs off. When the woman sees what he is doing, she runs off. We are uncertain whether she was his ally in committing the crime, but she walked around near them once the one guard who was inside the van decided to run after him.

We are uncertain where this took place or whether the guards caught the thief, but it is a clear example as to why we shouldn't discount small-time criminals. Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.

Image Courtesy of TikTok