VIDEO: Man gets trapped inside the car he was trying to steal
Updated | By East Coast Radio
The owner of the car found the man inside his car and thought he was being pranked...
The owner of the car found the man inside his car and thought he was being pranked...
Imagine arriving at your car only to find a stranger trapped inside.
What's worse is that the person perhaps doesn't know you are the owner and then proceeds to ask for help to get out of the car as they are trapped...
It sounds like one of the most bizarre things one might ever experience.
Well, this happened to the owner of a Corvette in Florida, USA. Julio Solano went out to a Starbucks for breakfast, and on his way back to his vehicle, which was parked inside a parking lot, he was told by one of the workers that a man was inside his car.
Watch the video below - courtesy of Instagram.
He brushed it off, thinking that he was being pranked, but when he arrived at his car, he noticed the man inside and was shocked.
During an interview with News Nation on YouTube, Solano explained that he continued to speak calmly with the alleged thief because he still believed he was being pranked.
The man inside the car was trying to steal the vehicle and was later apprehended by the police for grand theft auto and other counts.
Solano admitted that he was still baffled by the experience, saying that he had never experienced anything like this before.
Watch the news interview with Julio Solano below - courtesy of YouTube.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Rocky’s rare visit: Elephant seal shocks KZN coastline
A southern elephant seal swam 2,000km to KZN’s coast! East Coast Radio l...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
Close Encounter: Black Mamba found curled up in a car in Pinetown
Snake rescuer Nick Evans recently came to the aid of a 1.9m black mamba ...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago