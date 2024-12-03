A two-man bike show on the streets of SA
This might be the most accurate description of what it means to work as a team.
We are rarely surprised by what we see on the streets of South Africa.
We can get a bit anxious when we don't see something unusual. Recently, a video shared on social media supplied us with our dose of the 'unusual'.
As if they were practising for an audition on X Factor, we see two guys riding a bicycle upright with their arms around one another. It is anything but ordinary and looks like something they had been working on and finally got right.
The person who posted the video was driving past this unusual scene and videoed it. The duo rode the bicycle for quite a distance, arm in arm, without falling off.
It looked like a residential area, allowing them to experiment with their bicycle riding skills.
Of course, it is possible that these two figured out this acrobatic way of riding the bicycle out of pure necessity. Perhaps they didn't want to walk, and the bike only had one seat, so they became innovative.
Ah, South Africa. From men riding in wheelchairs on highways to can collectors getting innovative with their modes of transportation, there's never a dull moment.
