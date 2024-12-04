KZN teen uses ChatGPT to create 'Durban' poem
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Wow, this is not half bad...
Wow, this is not half bad...
We are ready for the December vibes, and this Durban-themed poem reminded us that we live in our province's playground. Durban is remarkable, and experiencing our city brings a special spark.
Now, a Durban Content Creator has managed to capture the essence of Durban in a poem. Garfield asked ChatGPT for help writing a poem using South African slang but focused on Durban.
He was pleasantly surprised by what ChatGPT came up with, so much so that he wanted to share it with everyone on social media.
Read more: Study: ChatGPT is funnier than humans
The poem spoke about everything from our township life to urban life, the popular street food in Durban and South Africa, and, of course, our amazing ocean.
ChatGPT has been a controversial topic, with many people believing it can essentially make people's jobs obsolete. But as time has passed, people have become increasingly inclined to use AI for their benefit, and in this case, for their amusement.
We recently saw how companies can use AI to record their meeting minutes, which saves time and is an efficient way of conducting meetings.
Watch the video below - courtesy of Instagram.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Bus riders of a different kind freeloading in Cape Town
The things we see these guys doing in Cape Town are next level...Danny Guselli 44 minutes ago
-
KZN teen uses ChatGPT to create 'Durban' poem
Wow, this is not half bad...Danny Guselli an hour ago