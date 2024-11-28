Throwback to passenger who got his hand stuck in cup holder
Updated | By East Coast Radio
This is exactly why you should always keep your hands to yourself...
It's exciting for people who get to travel during the festive season, especially if they are flying. There's something about being on an airplane that makes travelling that much more exclusive.
But, of course, there are certain things that travellers should abide by. There is an unspoken etiquette that all travellers should undoubtedly know when travelling by air.
Apart from not invading someone's space, kicking people's seats or putting your foot where it doesn't belong, there's a new one that should be added to the mix: keep your hands to yourself.
This is a hilarious throwback to a post shared that a TikToker shared on social media. TikToker Darshen shows how his friend Abraham got himself in a bind. You could say that Darshen had to squeeze Abraham's hand not to do this again.
In the video posted last October and rehashed this October 2024, we see a man embarrassed when his friend called the flight attendant to assist them with an unusual request. He had got his hand stuck inside the cup holder.
They didn't have to say much, considering she could see what happened and immediately found it amusing. However, Abraham giggled nervously and asked her for some butter to help moisten his hand from the cup holder.
Watch the video below - courtesy of Instagram.
Darshen felt he needed to explain what had happened from his perspective, especially after the video went viral last year.
So, he decided to share another video explaining what happened. This also helped a lot because it gave us an ending to the story instead of leaving us out in the cold as to whether he managed to set his hand free or if he was still sitting there a year later (that's a joke).
Watch the video from TikTok below.
@kdarshen Here’s the explanation for what went down from my perspective #bestie #airplane #cupholder #stuck ♬ original sound - Darshen
Image Courtesy of TikTok
