Holiday tripping: The cost to drive from DBN to JHB
This is the perfect guide to understanding how much that impromptu holiday will cost you...
Only some people make holiday plans in advance. Some families choose to wing it as the holidays approach.
Sometimes, that works in their favour, as impromptu holidays can be great adventures. Other times, however, it could turn out to be quite pricey.
There has been talk about a fuel price drop that motorists can expect to occur in December. However, even though the petrol price might decrease, there is talk of a possible increase in diesel. If this is true, motorists can lean toward travelling this holiday without breaking the bank in travel costs.
"South Africans can expect a reduction of over R2 per litre in petrol prices in December 2024 compared to the previous year. This decrease substantially lowers fuel expenses, making road travel even more attractive for budget-conscious holidaymakers." (Business Tech)
Many Joburgers and Durbanites travel between these two provinces over the festive season. KZN is an excellent destination for holidaymakers and is often overpopulated with out-of-towners during the festive season. But how much does it cost to travel between these two fun cities; and is it better to fly or drive?
Depending on your vehicle type, you can expect to pay between R910 and R3,000 for a full fuel tank. If you leave Durban, you will pay a slightly discounted fuel rate compared to the inland fuel price.
The toll plazas for a Class 1 vehicle cost R326.50, and a Class 4 vehicle, you can expect to pay R1,197.00.
Remember that you can take several people in one vehicle when you travel by car, so you don't have to pay individually. In comparison, if you opt to fly from Durban to Johannesburg in December after school has closed (so between 12 December and 27 December), you can expect to pay around R2,300 upwards for a return trip for one person, and that doesn't always include checked-in luggage.
Business Tech looked at the price of a round trip from Johannesburg to Durban, including toll fees. Have a look at the table below.
These costs are rough estimates and don't factor in food stops, wear and tear, or tourist attractions you might build into your travels.
It seems like travelling by car looks more favourable regarding your budget, you also have to think about the above when you plan to drive. Also, it helps to ensure you have two drivers who can share the drive. If you are the sole driver, make sure to stop for regular breaks.
Also, if you have to travel by flight, then you have to hire a car, which may break your budget, considering all the add-on fees.
Make sure to pack your snacks and lunch so that you don't stop too often. This is a great way to save money. It is also advisable to plan car activities for the kids, it can get boring looking out of the window after you've seen your 20th cow and 100th tree.
