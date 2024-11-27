Holiday tripping: The cost to drive from DBN to JHB

Only some people make holiday plans in advance. Some families choose to wing it as the holidays approach.

Sometimes, that works in their favour, as impromptu holidays can be great adventures. Other times, however, it could turn out to be quite pricey.

There has been talk about a fuel price drop that motorists can expect to occur in December. However, even though the petrol price might decrease, there is talk of a possible increase in diesel. If this is true, motorists can lean toward travelling this holiday without breaking the bank in travel costs.

"South Africans can expect a reduction of over R2 per litre in petrol prices in December 2024 compared to the previous year. This decrease substantially lowers fuel expenses, making road travel even more attractive for budget-conscious holidaymakers." (Business Tech)

Many Joburgers and Durbanites travel between these two provinces over the festive season. KZN is an excellent destination for holidaymakers and is often overpopulated with out-of-towners during the festive season. But how much does it cost to travel between these two fun cities; and is it better to fly or drive?