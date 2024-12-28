 Call for cautious driving on roads - RTMC
Call for cautious driving on roads - RTMC

Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo

The Road Traffic Management Corporation has called on motorists to be more cautious on the roads to help reduce fatalities this festive season. 

On Friday evening, two people were killed when a car rolled multiple times on the N2 near Chesterville. 

 

On Thursday, three people, including a 10-year-old child, were killed in a head-on collision on the N3 in the KZN midlands. 


The RTMC’s Simon Zwane says drowsiness and distractions behind the wheel contribute to serious collisions.

 

"Physical and mental fatigue can impair reaction times, decision-making and attention seeking skills for safe driving. 


“Drivers who are tired and mentally exhausted may overlook signs and misjudge traffic conditions."


