It's back! Watch the new 'Squid Game' season 2 trailer

Netflix has released a one-minute trailer for season two of the popular survival thriller, 'Squid Game'.

After a three-year wait, the South Korean series is finally back on our screens. The new season will be premiere on Thursday, December 26.

The trailer starts with Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, waking up abruptly after his doorbell rings. He opens the door and comes face to face with the Front Man, who oversees the deadly games.

"Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the states and comes back with a new resolution in his mind. Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won," the season two synopsis reads.

Seong Gi-hun is out for revenge after what happened in the previous game. Another clip in the trailer shows him back in the game as player 456. People are already speculated about what it could mean.

"It looks like they're taking all the winners from the previous games and putting them [into a] grand tournament, amazing! " one YouTuber wrote.

Fans of the show can't wait for the new season to kick off, with some calling the release date a late Christmas present.

"Anyone else just getting goosebumps and excitement just amazing Koreans are killing it. This is how you make a great TV show. Please let the games begin," one person commented.