South Coast motorists stop traffic over hair pulling fight

This is not the behaviour you would expect from two grown women...

We must admit that we are not unfamiliar with seeing outrageous things happen on the roads of South Africa. It doesn't shock us when we see people acting out of the ordinary because, apart from the traffic, the heat can sometimes make people act out of character. However, it is vital to remember that practising caution and being mindful while travelling on the roads this festive season is a prerequisite for getting through this time of year without any hiccups. Over and above educating motorists not to drink and drive, there's the road rage that comes with some people being impatient on the roads. Of course, it is stock standard to encounter some motorists who are less than happy to play nice on the roads, but that's no excuse for bad behaviour on the roads.

A video that has gone viral shows a humiliating encounter between two women on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal. The video, which another motorist took, shows a driver clutching onto a woman's hair tightly and refusing to let go while the other woman tries to free herself by jabbing at the driver. There is some traffic, and there's no context as to what happened before the hair-pulling and jabbing, but thankfully, a good Samaritan runs in and breaks the ladies apart. His efforts were lost as the woman he assisted took out her revenge after falling to the ground by relentlessly scratching her opponent's car. Watch the video below - courtesy of Instagram. Please note that the video is not for sensitive viewers.

It was heartbreaking to see the kid who came to the car; we hoped it was not her child watching this happen. Nevertheless, this behaviour does not align with the Christmas spirit and does not sit well with us. We urge motorists to practice patience on the roads, most especially now as the roads are busier. You always have a choice on how you choose to proceed in life, and this is not the type of behaviour we should be displaying to the younger generation or encouraging on our roads. As much as we are using this as an example of what not to do during the festive season, to the people who whip out their phones to video something like this, do better...

Image Courtesy of Instagram