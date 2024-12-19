Over 500 people killed on SA’s roads since start of Dec

Creecy was speaking at a briefing in the Western Cape on Thursday.





"There has been an increase in accidents and also an increase in fatalities. There is a three per cent increase in serious accidents, with a total of 426 crashes that involved fatalities since 1 December. Forty-five per cent of those who have died are pedestrians."





READ: Vehicles obstruct R61 in Port Edward





She says they have arrested over 3, 000 people at roadblocks.





"We do remain concerned about the high number of people among these 3,000 that we have pulled over for drunk driving. A third of these arrests have been for drunk driving."





ALSO READ: 10,000 died on SA roads in 2024 - Creecy





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)