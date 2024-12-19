Over 500 people killed on SA’s roads since start of Dec
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
Transport Minister Barbara Creecy says 512 people have died on the country's roads since 1 December.
Creecy was speaking at a briefing in the Western Cape on Thursday.
"There has been an increase in accidents and also an increase in fatalities. There is a three per cent increase in serious accidents, with a total of 426 crashes that involved fatalities since 1 December. Forty-five per cent of those who have died are pedestrians."
She says they have arrested over 3, 000 people at roadblocks.
"We do remain concerned about the high number of people among these 3,000 that we have pulled over for drunk driving. A third of these arrests have been for drunk driving."
