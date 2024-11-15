Suspect arrested for hijacking off-duty officers

The 34-year-old was caught in a multidisciplinary operation lead by Greenwood Park police on Thursday night.

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the officers were robbed of their vehicle and service pistols by an armed suspect in Avoca Hills on Thursday.

"A team comprising of Greenwood Park Crime Prevention officers, Durban North Task Team officers, Newlands Trio Task Team members and private security officials followed up information which led them to Newton A in Inanda where the suspect was arrested.

READ: Matric pupil arrested for stabbing ‘risks finishing exam'

"He was found in possession of two firearms belonging to the two officers with 30 rounds of ammunition. A further search in the house led to the recovery two more unlicensed firearms with 12 rounds of ammunition. The hijacked vehicle was also recovered."

He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

















Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)