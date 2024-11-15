Suspect arrested for hijacking off-duty officers
Updated | By Newswatch
A suspect who was nabbed just hours after allegedly hijacking two off-duty police officers in Durban is currently behind bars.
The 34-year-old was caught in a multidisciplinary operation lead by Greenwood Park police on Thursday night.
KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the officers were robbed of their vehicle and service pistols by an armed suspect in Avoca Hills on Thursday.
"A team comprising of Greenwood Park Crime Prevention officers, Durban North Task Team officers, Newlands Trio Task Team members and private security officials followed up information which led them to Newton A in Inanda where the suspect was arrested.
"He was found in possession of two firearms belonging to the two officers with 30 rounds of ammunition. A further search in the house led to the recovery two more unlicensed firearms with 12 rounds of ammunition. The hijacked vehicle was also recovered."
He is expected to appear in court on Monday.
