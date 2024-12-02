Sales men sell clothing to a cruise ship guest

These guys are what you call world-class salesmen...

Working in sales is a skill that only some possess. A specific community of salespeople can take their products and make a sale anywhere, any time or place. There's this saying that proclaims that great salespeople are those who can sell ice to an Eskimo. When you are on a cruise, the last thing you expect to see is a salesman in a small boat next to your colossal cruise ship...But that's precisely what happened to one man who captured the event on video.

A British tourist travelling on a cruise ship found some of the most innovative salespeople. He videoed two men moving around the big blue sea with their tiny blue boat, trying to find the right customer. The two men, who looked of Arabic descent, called out to the man and attempted to sell him an Arab-styled outfit. While one steered and ensured they did not get too close to the ship, the other stood on the boat and described the outfit to the man. The salesman who was demonstrating boldly threw the outfit in a plastic bag to the man on the ship. That's a big chance to take, considering the package could've fallen in the water. But that didn't stop his drive from making the sale. His confidence breathed through, and he did eventually make the sale, but not for the asking price.

Watch the video below - courtesy of Instagram.

Image Courtesy of Instagram