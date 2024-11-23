Durban Metro Police alert citizens about job scam

It says the scammers who are fraudulently offering employment pose as representatives of Metro Police.

Spokesperson, Boysie Zungu, says the criminals have been asking potential seekers for upfront payments to secure the job.

"We want to make it clear that, we will never request payment from candidates at any stage of the hiring process.

READ: Maternity benefit applicants warned about scam

"If you are asked to send money in connection with a job offer, you must immediately report it.

"Members of the public are urged to report these incidents by contacting Metro Police on 031 361 0000 or contacting Saps on 10111”

