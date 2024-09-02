South Africans share their favourite animals on social media

Happy Heritage Month! This month breathes so much love and positive energy into our heritage. As South Africans, we always pride ourselves in looking at the good, the silver lining, so no matter what hardship or struggle we face, we always come together. The TikTok trend that has us in our feels shows South Africans sharing their favourite animal, and it's not an animal but something even better.

"My favourite animal is us South Africans when the Springboks are playing and we win." "Springboks should just be in charge of the country at this point ❤️bringing everyone together."

"We're honestly the coolest nation ever."

"The whole SA deserve super fan status."

"I'm starting to believe that this country is heaven or the closest thing to heaven. Never let them devide us. I love my people." Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.

South Africans were out in the masses this weekend all around the country celebrating their green and gold blood like there was no tomorrow. And seeing them celebrate the spirit of Ubuntu felt like the perfect beginning to Heritage Month. The TikTok trend has seen people revealing what makes their wild side come out, and it is clear that as South Africans, the Bokke bring that side out in us. Well, the Bokke winning brings out that wild side. Here's another video of South Africans partying it up after the win - courtesy of TikTok.

Another one - courtesy of TikTok.

It is truly inspiring to see how we come together as a nation regarding the Springboks. Here's one more video, just for fun - courtesy of TikTok.

Image Courtesy of TikTok