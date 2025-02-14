This might make you rethink getting a head massage

A traditional head massage sounds like the perfect remedy after a long week – and could even be a last-minute Valentine's Day treat.

But before you book one, especially if it's your first time, we suggest doing some research. We hate to break it to you, but after seeing just how intense a traditional Indian head massage can be, you might want to reconsider.

If you've ever been to an Indian, Pakistani, or Bangladeshi hair salon or barber shop, you're probably familiar with their less-than-subtle approach to head massages.

Expect lots of slapping and thumping that, frankly, looks more painful than relaxing.

We recently watched a video of Ed Sheeran getting unplugged by the police on the streets in India — yet the head massage he received during his visit seemed even more brutal.