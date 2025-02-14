This might make you rethink getting a head massage
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
POV: You're giving a British pop star a head massage and could kill off all his musical brain cells in the process...
A traditional head massage sounds like the perfect remedy after a long week – and could even be a last-minute Valentine's Day treat.
But before you book one, especially if it's your first time, we suggest doing some research. We hate to break it to you, but after seeing just how intense a traditional Indian head massage can be, you might want to reconsider.
If you've ever been to an Indian, Pakistani, or Bangladeshi hair salon or barber shop, you're probably familiar with their less-than-subtle approach to head massages.
Expect lots of slapping and thumping that, frankly, looks more painful than relaxing.
We recently watched a video of Ed Sheeran getting unplugged by the police on the streets in India — yet the head massage he received during his visit seemed even more brutal.
After Sheeran posted the video of his Indian head massage, people were left in stitches, sharing some hilarious comments.
"I think he’s trying to change the shape of you."
"When his head don’t work like it used to before…"
"They don’t do this for so long. Seeing Ed record, he put in an extra 15 thumps."
"I think Ed started to Think Out Loud."
"Shape of you has changed."
"All the musical memories have been damaged."
Watch the video below from Instagram.
Image courtesy of iStock
