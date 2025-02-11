Ed Sheeran gets unplugged at streetside performance in India

No one wants to be remembered as the guy who shut down an Ed Sheeran street performance, but the law is the law and this policeman wasn't about to let a British pop star stop him from doing his job.

Sheeran is currently in India on his Mathematics World Tour. Besides trying out things like an Indian head massage (that apparently felt like torture), he also wanted to surprise his fans with a live performance on Church Street in Bengaluru.

According to Sheeran, his team got the necessary permission to perform, but the authorities said the request was denied to avoid congestion in the area.