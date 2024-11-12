Man encages his head to keep himself from smoking
This might be one of the most extreme methods used to quit smoking.
Smoking isn't something we would consider a great habit, but many people worldwide enjoy it.
It's traditionally been something of a Mount Everest for people who want to kick the habit and stop smoking. People try patches, hypnotherapy, special gum, and sometimes meditation.
But a Turkish man has shocked the internet with his unusual method of quitting smoking.
According to a post on X (formerly Twitter), we learnt that in 2013, Ibrahim Yucel, who was 42 years old at the time, decided to lock his head in a cage as a means of stopping himself from smoking.
Check out the pics of Yucel below - courtesy of X.
This gentleman, Ibrahim Yucel, a Turkish man who was 42 years old at the time of the events, decided in 2013 to have his head locked in a cage with the intention of quitting smoking; his wife was the only one who had the keys and she only opened it during meals. pic.twitter.com/1LupljbfYp— non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) November 7, 2024
"According to the World Health Organization (WHO), tobacco kills approximately eight million people every single year. Out of those deaths, seven million are tobacco smokers, while 1.2 million deaths are caused by non-smokers being exposed to second-hand smoke." (Unilad)
Yucel, from a town called Kütahya, settled on taking the 'caged' approach because his father had lung cancer after years of smoking. Yucel, who would smoke two packs of cigarettes a day for more than two decades, was addicted and needed to take things to the extreme, so he locked his head inside a cage and gave the key to his wife.
Yucel's head cage was inspired by a motorcycle helmet. He used copper wire to construct it, leaving tiny gaps between the wire so he could drink water using a straw.
The key was left with his wife, who would open the cage at meal times.
There are no further updates online as to whether this contraption helped Yucel succeed in his mission to stop smoking, but it was certainly an inventive and unique approach to kicking the habit.
Image Courtesy of X
