Man encages his head to keep himself from smoking

Smoking isn't something we would consider a great habit, but many people worldwide enjoy it.

It's traditionally been something of a Mount Everest for people who want to kick the habit and stop smoking. People try patches, hypnotherapy, special gum, and sometimes meditation.

But a Turkish man has shocked the internet with his unusual method of quitting smoking.

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter), we learnt that in 2013, Ibrahim Yucel, who was 42 years old at the time, decided to lock his head in a cage as a means of stopping himself from smoking.

Check out the pics of Yucel below - courtesy of X.