This looks more like a shark on the shoreline

After watching many beachgoers debate whether or not there was a shark at the Umhlanga beach, we see another sighting on the shores of a beach in St. Lucia.

Recently, several videos have circulated on social media showing beachgoers at Umhlanga Beach. Many said they saw two sharks near the shore where bathers were swimming. Others shared their input online, saying they were not sharks but skatefish or manta rays. Nothing was confirmed, but in light of this 'shark scare,' we came across another video that looked more like the real thing than the Umhlanga beach incident. This is not to say that the 'hoo-ha' surrounding the shark scare wasn't entertaining, but we could not see the alleged shark/s clearly in the video. Something was swimming near the shore, but we could not confirm it was a shark.

This video, however, shows the shark fin and part of its tail as it swims close to the shore. The travel guide who posted the video goes by the name Lloyd Von Plaster and jokes that he is taking his shark for a walk along the beach. The video was taken in Mapelane, St. Lucia, located in northern KZN. Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.

Lloyd Von Plaster shared that the shark is a Zambezi or Bull Shark. "Bull sharks may reach over 4m in length. The body is predominantly grey with a lighter underbelly and no inter-dorsal ridge. "The bull shark is robust with a distinctively rounded “blunt” snout. The teeth of the upper jaw are triangular and serrated; the lower jaw teeth are more slender. The fins are pointed and well developed with no distinct markings." (Oceans Africa) One person questioned why the sharks were coming closer to the shore, and Von Plaster responded by saying, "Maybe because we are catching all the fish and they don't have as much food as they used to have now they are looking close." Read some of the comments from the post. "Why didn’t you go closer to pet it, it looks like it needs a hug too."

"Is that a bull shark because they are known to come close to the shore."

"St Lucia with its crocodile and shark-infested beaches."

Image Courtesy of TikTok