Beachgoer cries 'Shark' at Umhlanga beach, locals disagree

A video shared this weekend showed some Durban drama, with swimmers reportedly encountering two sharks at what is said to be Umhlanga Beach.

The footage shows swimmers retreating cautiously from the water as the person filming screams in alarm. The text overlay on the video reads: "2 Sharks in Umhlanga Rocks Beach!!"

However, the marine life seen moving close to the shore was later disputed by beachgoers familiar with local sea life. While some claimed they spotted shark fins, others argued it was more likely a case of mistaken identity. Experts and locals suggested the animals could have been skate fish or manta rays, both commonly found in the area and known to resemble sharks in movement and silhouette.