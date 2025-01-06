 Beachgoer cries 'Shark' at Umhlanga beach, locals disagree
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

The December holidays brought plenty of activity to the beaches, with this encounter adding to the excitement of the season.

A beach swimmer in the water while something is spotted in the water
A beach swimmer in the water while something is spotted in the water/TikTok Screenshot/londa_mtshali

A video shared this weekend showed some Durban drama, with swimmers reportedly encountering two sharks at what is said to be Umhlanga Beach. 

The footage shows swimmers retreating cautiously from the water as the person filming screams in alarm. The text overlay on the video reads: "2 Sharks in Umhlanga Rocks Beach!!"

However, the marine life seen moving close to the shore was later disputed by beachgoers familiar with local sea life. While some claimed they spotted shark fins, others argued it was more likely a case of mistaken identity. Experts and locals suggested the animals could have been skate fish or manta rays, both commonly found in the area and known to resemble sharks in movement and silhouette.

Read more: Heatwave sends thousands to Durban beaches

  • "It wasn't actually sharks; it was skatefish, that's why they were swimming so close to the surface."
  • "We were there twice this week and also spotted skate fish, they were also getting caught by people fishing there."

Watch the video below – courtesy of TikTok

@londa_mtshali That bru that went In the water is a legend 🤣🤞🏼|#fyp #fypp #foryoupagе #tiktoksouthafrica #trendingvideo #viral_video ♬ original sound - Caesar

Read more: KZN fshing frenzy: Shad, Sharks, and Dorado dominate!

The KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board website says, "At KwaZulu-Natal’s other protected beaches, from 1940 until most of those beaches were first netted in the 1960s, there were 16 fatal attacks and 11 resulting in serious injury." 

They also noted, "Bathing may be banned even though shark safety is in order. This may occur if a large shark is sighted near the bathing area or following the stranding of a whale or whale shark in the area, an event likely to attract sharks inshore. Lifeguards may also ban bathing during rough swells and if strong rip currents affect bather safety." 

Whether or not sharks were present at Umhlanga Beach remains unconfirmed. However, it’s important to note that lifeguards would have acted immediately to close the beach and prevent bathers from entering the water if an official shark sighting had occurred.


Image Courtesy of TikTok

