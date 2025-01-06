Beachgoer cries 'Shark' at Umhlanga beach, locals disagree
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
The December holidays brought plenty of activity to the beaches, with this encounter adding to the excitement of the season.
The December holidays brought plenty of activity to the beaches, with this encounter adding to the excitement of the season.
A video shared this weekend showed some Durban drama, with swimmers reportedly encountering two sharks at what is said to be Umhlanga Beach.
The footage shows swimmers retreating cautiously from the water as the person filming screams in alarm. The text overlay on the video reads: "2 Sharks in Umhlanga Rocks Beach!!"
However, the marine life seen moving close to the shore was later disputed by beachgoers familiar with local sea life. While some claimed they spotted shark fins, others argued it was more likely a case of mistaken identity. Experts and locals suggested the animals could have been skate fish or manta rays, both commonly found in the area and known to resemble sharks in movement and silhouette.
Read more: Heatwave sends thousands to Durban beaches
- "It wasn't actually sharks; it was skatefish, that's why they were swimming so close to the surface."
- "We were there twice this week and also spotted skate fish, they were also getting caught by people fishing there."
Watch the video below – courtesy of TikTok.
@londa_mtshali That bru that went In the water is a legend 🤣🤞🏼|#fyp #fypp #foryoupagе #tiktoksouthafrica #trendingvideo #viral_video ♬ original sound - Caesar
The KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board website says, "At KwaZulu-Natal’s other protected beaches, from 1940 until most of those beaches were first netted in the 1960s, there were 16 fatal attacks and 11 resulting in serious injury."
They also noted, "Bathing may be banned even though shark safety is in order. This may occur if a large shark is sighted near the bathing area or following the stranding of a whale or whale shark in the area, an event likely to attract sharks inshore. Lifeguards may also ban bathing during rough swells and if strong rip currents affect bather safety."
Whether or not sharks were present at Umhlanga Beach remains unconfirmed. However, it’s important to note that lifeguards would have acted immediately to close the beach and prevent bathers from entering the water if an official shark sighting had occurred.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Eight-year-old boy found alive in game park after 5 days
Taking the wrong turn inside a game park is a wild experience, some migh...Carol Ofori a minute ago
-
Beachgoer cries 'Shark' at Umhlanga beach, locals disagree
The December holidays brought plenty of activity to the beaches, with th...Carol Ofori a minute ago