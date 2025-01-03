New Caledonia man dies in shark attack

The man, who was visiting Kendek island with his family on Thursday, was fishing at the time of the attack, according to a statement from the public prosecutor's office.

The shark left him unconscious and with a severe arm injury. He was taken to hospital on Grande Terre, New Caledonia's main island, but his relatives discovered the emergency department closed since January 1 due to staffing shortages.

A medical team was dispatched from the south, but resuscitation attempts could not revive him, according to the statement.

There was no information on the species of shark involved, according to the prosecutor's office.

The French Pacific territory has experienced an uptick in shark attacks in recent years. In 2023, capital Noumea declared open season on sharks, running several campaigns of "preventative" shark hunting in the hopes of making beaches safe again.