KZN mathematics teacher jokes with learners about math

What’s a school without that one teacher who always knows how to make you laugh?

Elton Govender, a teacher from KZN, shared a hilarious video last Friday that got people talking about mathematics.

In the video, he informed his students that there would be no homework assigned because he wanted them to focus on getting a Valentine and avoid being unhappy.

His lighthearted take on the day of love was followed by an honest reflection on his subject, mathematics.



However, a student quickly turned the tables, countering his suggestion by pointing out that if they don’t do well in math and land a job, they won’t be able to afford anything for Valentine’s Day.

It was one of those "Freaky Friday" moments where the student became the teacher and the teacher, well, sounded like the student.