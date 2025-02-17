 KZN mathematics teacher jokes with learners about math
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

"Use this time to find a Valentine..."

A teacher sitting at his desk with a whiteboard behind him
A teacher sitting at his desk with a whiteboard behind him/TikTok Screenshot/the_elton_govender

What’s a school without that one teacher who always knows how to make you laugh?

Elton Govender, a teacher from KZN, shared a hilarious video last Friday that got people talking about mathematics. 

In the video, he informed his students that there would be no homework assigned because he wanted them to focus on getting a Valentine and avoid being unhappy.

His lighthearted take on the day of love was followed by an honest reflection on his subject, mathematics.

However, a student quickly turned the tables, countering his suggestion by pointing out that if they don’t do well in math and land a job, they won’t be able to afford anything for Valentine’s Day. 

It was one of those "Freaky Friday" moments where the student became the teacher and the teacher, well, sounded like the student.

Watch the video from TikTok

@the_elton_govender Team #nohomework 😂😂 #fyp #SAMA28 #teachersoftiktok #math #durban #southafrica #valentinesday ♬ original sound - Elton_Not_John

A more real response from a math teacher has never been heard. Admitting that not everyone will use maths once they leave school is a harsh reality for many, one that only becomes clear after graduation and stepping into the real world.

Sure, the basics are essential in our daily adult lives, but how many of us are really using algebra or trigonometry as adults?

Govender did touch on something important, though. One of the overlooked areas in our culture is teaching kids practical life skills – how to care for themselves and be hospitable. These are the lessons he emphasised and cheered for.

Mzansi couldn’t help but laugh in the comments, with many wishing they'd had a teacher like Govender when they were in school.

Image courtesy of TikTok

