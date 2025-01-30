Learners and teachers in for an extra week of holidays
There's nothing like some good news at the end of January...
The 2025 school year is off to a great start for many schools, and here’s some exciting news for learners and teachers at public schools – they’ll enjoy an extra three days of holiday this year.
According to IOL, "The department has declared three additional school holidays, granting an extra week off. This is the week of April 28 (public holiday) to May 2. These fall on April 29, 30 and May 2, with Worker’s Day on May 1, effectively creating a whole extra week of school holidays."
Since April 27 falls on a Sunday this year, Freedom Day will be observed on Monday, April 28. With two public holidays in the same week, it makes sense for the department to add this special school holiday week during the second term of the school year.
The Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa confirmed that independent schools will also have fewer school days this year, with the 2025 school year ending on December 3, compared to public schools, which will close on December 10.
While it's still early to think that far ahead, it's nice to know you can start planning something fun for the kids at the end of April.
For your information, here's what the school calendar looks like this year.
Term one:
Schools start: 15 January 2025
Schools close: 28 March 2025
Public holidays: Human Rights Day (21 March 2025)
School holidays: 29 March to 7 April 2025
Term two:
Schools start: 8 April 2025
Schools close: 17 June 2025
Public holidays: Good Friday (18 April 2025), Family Day (21 April 2025), Freedom Day (27 April 2025), Workers’ Day (1 May 2025), Youth Day (16 June 2025)
Special school holidays: 29 April to 2 May 2025
School holidays: 27 June to 21 July 2025
Term three:
Schools start: 22 July 2025
Schools close: 3 October 2025
Public holidays: National Women’s Day (9 August 2025), Heritage Day (24 September 2025)
School holidays: 6 to 10 October 2025
Term four:
Schools start: 13 October 2025
Schools close: 10 December 2025
Administration days: 11 to 12 December 2025
