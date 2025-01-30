Learners and teachers in for an extra week of holidays

The 2025 school year is off to a great start for many schools, and here’s some exciting news for learners and teachers at public schools – they’ll enjoy an extra three days of holiday this year.

According to IOL, "The department has declared three additional school holidays, granting an extra week off. This is the week of April 28 (public holiday) to May 2. These fall on April 29, 30 and May 2, with Worker’s Day on May 1, effectively creating a whole extra week of school holidays."



Since April 27 falls on a Sunday this year, Freedom Day will be observed on Monday, April 28. With two public holidays in the same week, it makes sense for the department to add this special school holiday week during the second term of the school year.