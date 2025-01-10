KZN man shares update after car stolen from fitment centre

In November 2024, Hansel from the Empire Defense Force shared a shocking story about how he entrusted the staff at a fitment centre in Pinetown with his car only to return and find it gone.

Hansel shared his story on social media to raise awareness of the scam. Sadly, he became a victim of fraud when criminals posed as him and illegally took his car from the fitment centre.

The service staff at the fitment centre received a call from a man who posed as Hansel and informed them that he would send someone to collect his car. He believes the fitment centre negligently did not verify information with the person who collected the vehicle.

Watch the video he shared on social media in November 2024 - courtesy of TikTok.