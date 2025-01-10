KZN man shares update after car stolen from fitment centre
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
A KwaZulu-Natal man whose car was taken from a Pinetown fitment centre has provided an update about his stolen vehicle.
In November 2024, Hansel from the Empire Defense Force shared a shocking story about how he entrusted the staff at a fitment centre in Pinetown with his car only to return and find it gone.
Hansel shared his story on social media to raise awareness of the scam. Sadly, he became a victim of fraud when criminals posed as him and illegally took his car from the fitment centre.
The service staff at the fitment centre received a call from a man who posed as Hansel and informed them that he would send someone to collect his car. He believes the fitment centre negligently did not verify information with the person who collected the vehicle.
Watch the video he shared on social media in November 2024 - courtesy of TikTok.
@empiredefenseforce Safety awareness. Don't be a victim. #EMPIREDEFENSEFORCE #EDF #armedprotection #selfdefense #PROTECTYOURSELF #vvipprotection #vipprotection #businessprotection #assetprotection #firearmtraining #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #fyp #durban #durbantiktok #crime ♬ original sound - Empire Defense Force
Many people online asked Hansel for an update about his stolen vehicle, so he decided to share one on TikTok.
In a video he posted this week, he shared that the fitment centre informed him they were following a process to conduct a "comprehensive forensic investigation." He went on to say that they have not shown remorse over their negligence and have allegedly failed to provide him with the proper communication since the incident.
He has had to contact them incessantly for an update, and he is currently still paying for the vehicle even though they released it to someone else without verifying any information with him.
Hansel also shared that since the incident, he has visited another branch of the same establishment and had a completely different experience in terms of their processes and procedures.
Watch the video where he shares the update - courtesy of TikTok.
@empiredefenseforce Replying to @daphnefirmin Here’s a quick update on my stolen BMW X5 from Tiger Wheel & Tyre Pinetown! @Tiger Wheel & Tyre @Supa Quick ♬ original sound - Empire Defense Force
Image Courtesy of TikTok
