Man arrives at Pinetown service centre, find his car is gone

Hansel from Empire Defense Force shared a scam alert on TikTok and said he was a victim of the scam.

He shared that he booked his vehicle in for a fitment at a service centre in Pinetown. He left his car at the centre, and upon arriving to pick it up, he was told that his vehicle was handed over to the person he sent through to collect.

Hansel shared that the service centre staff told him they received a call from him instructing them to hand over his car to a person named Calvin, who would collect it on his behalf.

When he told them that he had made no such call, they were shocked, and then they realised that they had been scammed.