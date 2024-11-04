Man arrives at Pinetown service centre, find his car is gone

KZN man arrives at Pinetown service centre to find his car is gone
Updated | By East Coast Radio
New scam alert: criminals are targeting your vehicles at service centres.
New scam alert: criminals are targeting your vehicles at service centres.
Hansel from Empire Defense Force shared a scam alert on TikTok and said he was a victim of the scam.
@empiredefenseforce Safety awareness. Don't be a victim. #EMPIREDEFENSEFORCE #EDF #armedprotection #selfdefense #PROTECTYOURSELF #vvipprotection #vipprotection #businessprotection #assetprotection #firearmtraining #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #fyp #durban #durbantiktok #crime ♬ original sound - Empire Defense Force
He shared that he booked his vehicle in for a fitment at a service centre in Pinetown. He left his car at the centre, and upon arriving to pick it up, he was told that his vehicle was handed over to the person he sent through to collect.
Hansel shared that the service centre staff told him they received a call from him instructing them to hand over his car to a person named Calvin, who would collect it on his behalf.
When he told them that he had made no such call, they were shocked, and then they realised that they had been scammed.
Of course, there were some gaps in the story, like how the scammer knew his details and the make of his car, but perhaps they were tracking him, or worse, a person at the service centre was involved.
He said that criminals are targeting vehicle owners in new ways and focusing on service centres, carwashes, and dealerships.
It was negligent of the fitment centre to just hand over his vehicle without first confirming with him, but he did not share more details about the next steps in finding his car or the legal repercussions.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of iStock
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
KZN boy fashions an outfit made of Woolies shopping bags
This is the beauty behind fashion design; sometimes, no one else will se...Danny Guselli an hour ago
-
KZN man arrives at Pinetown service centre to find his car is gone
New scam alert: criminals are targeting your vehicles at service centres.Danny Guselli an hour ago