Meet Daisy, an AI-generated grandma that helps with scammers
Updated | By East Coast Radio/Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
If you have ever fallen victim to a telephone scam, you might be interested to note that sometimes AI (artificial intelligence) can help.
Many elderly people have become victims of scammers who prey on their lack of knowledge. To prevent this, a British company has created an AI-generated chatbot to keep fraudsters at bay.
The most interesting and ironic part about this chatbot is that she doesn't follow the usual MO of a chatbot. She is a grandmother named Daisy, and she is a pro at wasting scammers' time.
British phone company Virgin Media O2 created the ultimate crime buster. Daisy's purpose is to talk to scammers so that real people don't have to.
According to a social media post by CBS Mornings, "Daisy has already had more than 1,000 conversations with scammers, the longest lasting around 40 minutes. She frustrates them with her tech illiteracy and wastes their time telling irrelevant stories."
Watch the ad shared on the O2 YouTube page.
Check out this video below, where we see Daisy in action with a reporter from the Associated Press - courtesy of YouTube.
It is clear that she is a pro at her job but more than that, she is an example of how AI can be used to aid people from falling victim to scams.
Image Courtesy of YouTube
