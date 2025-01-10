Meet Daisy, an AI-generated grandma that helps with scammers

If you have ever fallen victim to a telephone scam, you might be interested to note that sometimes AI (artificial intelligence) can help.

Many elderly people have become victims of scammers who prey on their lack of knowledge. To prevent this, a British company has created an AI-generated chatbot to keep fraudsters at bay.

The most interesting and ironic part about this chatbot is that she doesn't follow the usual MO of a chatbot. She is a grandmother named Daisy, and she is a pro at wasting scammers' time.