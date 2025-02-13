In Japan you can hire a handsome guy to watch a movie

Would you ever consider something like this?

Imagine a service where you can hire someone to offer the emotional support you crave from a companion. While it may sound strange to rely on a stranger, sometimes, a fresh perspective can be exactly what you need. In Japan, there's a service where women can hire men to provide emotional support – whether it's lending an ear or even wiping away their tears during a sad movie. According to Tirana Post, while this profession isn’t widespread, it's a "concept that is fully related to Japan's trend towards unique therapy and companionship services".

Tirana Post also mentions, "These services include other programs such as meeting for coffee or participating in groups created for good conversations and spiritual comfort."

It may sound like the perfect solution for those feeling lonely this Valentine's Day, but, of course, it comes with its own set of terms and conditions. From the "rent-a-friend" program to cuddle cafés and host clubs, these services are all designed to cater to Japan’s growing demand for unique therapeutic and companionship experiences.

Navigating the loneliness that often surfaces on special days like Valentine's Day is no easy task, and the overwhelming displays of decorations in malls and shopping centres certainly don’t help. However, cultivating friendships and learning to communicate in healthy, uplifting ways can ease the sting of loneliness. If we pause to reflect, we realise that we're all alone, steering our ships side by side, each looking for support and guidance. Check this short video that shows how the Rent-a-Man service works – courtesy of YouTube.



Image courtesy of iStock