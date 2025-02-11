Imagine finding a knife in your wrap

You probably wouldn't want to find something inside your wrap that belongs in the kitchen drawer.

You probably wouldn't want to find something inside your wrap that belongs in the kitchen drawer.

Buying food from a restaurant or food outlet is more than just a meal – it’s an experience. But sometimes, that experience can become life-threatening... When you purchase food from any establishment, you trust the preparation process. There are standards in place for how food is made and the conditions in which it’s prepared. You trust that the chef or cook is following the necessary steps to ensure your food is prepared safely and hygienically.

Sadly, that is not always the case. Remember the woman who found a rat cooked into her loaf of bread? Sometimes, it’s sheer ignorance or a lack of care, and other times, the person preparing your food might just be distracted or having an off day. While that’s no excuse, it’s a reminder of how easily focus can slip when someone’s mind isn’t fully present at work. An Australian woman, Emily Bright, shared her experience of buying a wrap from a small café, only to find a knife hidden inside. While understandably shocked, she acknowledged that "accidents happen". "I recently bought a wrap from a small café and discovered a kn*fe inside. Thankfully, I noticed it before any harm occurred. I returned to inform the staff, understanding that accidents happen. I’m grateful I wasn’t injured and that I found it, as someone else might have been hurt. While some might react differently, I believe it’s all about perspective. Had the situation been more serious, I would have taken further action, but I’m just thankful and grateful it wasn’t as serious," she said in the caption.

Watch the video where she says she thought the knife was a carrot – courtesy of TikTok.

Visual identity podcast banner for Danny Guselli

Image Courtesy of iStock