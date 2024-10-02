How do waiters spot big tippers?

Just like all jobs, waiters and waitresses profile their clientele too...

The topic of tipping in South Africa has always attracted much attention. Sometimes, it's about the atrocious lack of tipping from a customer; other times, it's about the exorbitant tips some waiters receive. Some are on the fence regarding this topic and believe that tipping is a subjective act and works on how they feel they were treated during their visit. That's all well and good because today, we are looking at some interesting input from some waiters who shared their 'tips' on spotting the big tippers. So, it seems that the tipped are sharing their tips on how to spot a big tipper.

Waiters from different restaurants shared their input on how to spot a customer who might tip big. Their answers were quite telling, with one waitress saying she could spot a 'rich' person by their laugh. What was even more shocking was the total amount they received in tips. That same waitress said she gets around R10,000 a month in tips alone. Mind you, some waiters don't get a basic but work for tips. So, if they are getting essential plus tips, then this is the best industry for them. Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.

Generally, 10% to 20% of the value of your bill is a good tip guideline. Excellent service can expect 15%-20%, but on average, 10% is customary. Some restaurants add a service charge to the bill; this could be based on the size of your table and the restaurant's policy on providing service. Either way, it is good practice to tip service staff in South Africa, while in other countries it might be offensive to tip. Do your research before travelling.

Image Courtesy of iStock