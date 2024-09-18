How much should we be tipping in South Africa?
It is common practice to tip people in the service industry, right?
Tipping is a common practice in the service industries. In South Africa, as in many other countries, there are guidelines for tipping.
Of course, tipping is expected, and people feel the amount depends on the service they receive. However, there are some guidelines that apply in the service industry, particularly the hospitality industry.
"The amount you tip in South Africa will depend on where you are and what type of services you’re buying. As a general rule, expect to tip around 10% of the bill. If you get exceptionally good service, say thank you with a tip closer to 15-20%." (Wise)
While it is customary to tip between 10% and 15% at restaurants when eating out, the tip might also be determined by the type of place you visit, the order size, and the occasion.
Customers are expected to tip higher at restaurants because waiters share the tips with the kitchen staff. Also, tipping for services that show off skills or expertise translates into a higher tip.
The Wise website shares a suggested breakdown when tipping at restaurants and bars.
R100 for a meal = R10 or R15 for a tip
R100 for a drink at a bar = R12 for a tip
Check out the video below from the 'Expresso Show' on YouTube, where they speak about tipping.
How much should we be tipping in South Africa?
