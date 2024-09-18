How much should we be tipping in South Africa?

Tipping is a common practice in the service industries. In South Africa, as in many other countries, there are guidelines for tipping.

Of course, tipping is expected, and people feel the amount depends on the service they receive. However, there are some guidelines that apply in the service industry, particularly the hospitality industry.

"The amount you tip in South Africa will depend on where you are and what type of services you’re buying. As a general rule, expect to tip around 10% of the bill. If you get exceptionally good service, say thank you with a tip closer to 15-20%." (Wise)