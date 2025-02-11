Celebrate Valentine's Day at Eden Champagne Garden
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
It's the month of love, and we've just discovered this great spot nestled between Umgeni Road and Stamford Hill.
If you are looking for something fun to do with your girls this Galentine's Day, then we have just the thing for you.
The Eden Champagne Garden, located at 12 Harvey Road, Morningside, Durban, hosts a harvest table buffet every Saturday between 1 pm and 3 pm. The cost is R250 per person and caters for an exquisite menu for you and your girls.
Eden is the perfect place to enjoy a glamorous brunch or dinner. It's the ultimate place to unwind, surrounded by stunning nature, with the chic terrace, and lush greenery, creating the perfect setting for a relaxing retreat. Eden offers a range of seating options to suit every preference, from cosy lounging sofas to sophisticated high tables and elegant dining arrangements.
Apart from the delicious cuisine and cocktails, guests can expect to listen to some cool jams, there is hubbly and you are promised "flawless service".
For more information, you can visit their website or contact them as follows:
Call: 072 040 6239 or 066 230 4874
Email: [email protected]
Watch a review of the harvest table buffet from TikTok below.
@priscillankoane1 @Eden Durban is one of my favourite #durbanhiddengems 🪷 Harvest Table Buffet 13:00 - 15:00 Every Saturday for R250 per person and enjoy bottomless mimosas 🥂! #harvesttable #brunchbuffet #durbanrestaurants #durbanfoodie #bottomlessmimosas #brunchspots #affordablerestaurants #galentinesideas #edenchampagnegarden ♬ African Love Afrobeat - instrumental - Orsinibeats
Image Courtesy of Instagram
