Celebrate Valentine's Day at Eden Champagne Garden

If you are looking for something fun to do with your girls this Galentine's Day, then we have just the thing for you.

The Eden Champagne Garden, located at 12 Harvey Road, Morningside, Durban, hosts a harvest table buffet every Saturday between 1 pm and 3 pm. The cost is R250 per person and caters for an exquisite menu for you and your girls.



Eden is the perfect place to enjoy a glamorous brunch or dinner. It's the ultimate place to unwind, surrounded by stunning nature, with the chic terrace, and lush greenery, creating the perfect setting for a relaxing retreat. Eden offers a range of seating options to suit every preference, from cosy lounging sofas to sophisticated high tables and elegant dining arrangements.