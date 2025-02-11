Bridgit is looking for her perfect match this Valentine's
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
Bridgit Venter, a 40-year-old schoolteacher, is looking to find her perfect match this Valentine's Day, and we're helping her find the one. Could you be the man she's been waiting for?
Valentine’s Day is knocking on our door, and everyone is rushing to make it the perfect day. While some people make special plans to spoil their partners, others have plans to be with family and friends.
However, this year, East Coast Breakfast is making sure nobody is left behind. We’re hosting a special Valentine’s Day Breakfast for a few couples at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
To stand a chance to make it onto the list, all you have to do is WhatsApp your love story to 061 792 9495. Tell us why your love story is unique and deserves to be celebrated in style.
But here’s the twist: we’re not just celebrating existing love – we’re also helping Bridgit, a 40-year-old schoolteacher, find new love. She’s asked us to find her perfect match, so we’re setting her up with one lucky listener on a blind date.
Bridgit is a single mother of two and an educator at a primary school in Shelly Beach.
She's been divorced for two years and hasn't been on a date since. She's keen on getting back into the dating pool this year.
"I've tried dating apps, but they have some really random people with terrible intentions. I'm looking for someone who loves kids and is an old-school hopeless romantic."
Bridgit is looking for a man who's a perfect match for her. She’s looking for someone who:
Will be my best friend who wants to enjoy life with me.
Will become my companion – sitting on the stoep and chatting for hours is what is important to me. Having a connection and being able to be alone and enjoy each other's company. Basically, doing things together.
Loves spending time with family at home, but also has an adventurous side. He should know how to relax and chill. I believe shared experiences create better memories than going out with friends.
Is both spontaneous and ambitious. He should be self-sufficient, well-groomed, and neat – someone I can be proud of, and vice versa. He must see me as his pride and joy.
Understands my love language – acts of kindness, gifts, quality time and appreciating the little things. For me, quality time is what truly matters.
Is loyal, loving, caring, honest – basically all the fruits of the spirit.
If you think you’re the right match for Bridgit, email us at [email protected] and tell us why you’d make the perfect blind date.
