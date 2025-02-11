Bridgit is looking for her perfect match this Valentine's

Valentine’s Day is knocking on our door, and everyone is rushing to make it the perfect day. While some people make special plans to spoil their partners, others have plans to be with family and friends.

However, this year, East Coast Breakfast is making sure nobody is left behind. We’re hosting a special Valentine’s Day Breakfast for a few couples at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

To stand a chance to make it onto the list, all you have to do is WhatsApp your love story to 061 792 9495. Tell us why your love story is unique and deserves to be celebrated in style.

But here’s the twist: we’re not just celebrating existing love – we’re also helping Bridgit, a 40-year-old schoolteacher, find new love. She’s asked us to find her perfect match, so we’re setting her up with one lucky listener on a blind date.