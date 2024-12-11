Have you tried yellow watermelon?

We're suckers for summer fruit – especially here in KZN. There's nothing quite like sinking your teeth into a juicy slice of good watermelon on a hot summer's day.

But did you know there’s more to watermelon than just the classic red variety? If you’ve been to the fruit aisle lately, you might’ve spotted something new: yellow watermelons!

Yes, yellow watermelons are a thing – and they've actually been around longer than red ones.



"They were first grown in Africa about 5,000 years ago and then went through cross-breeding to produce red watermelon." (Hill Street Grocer)