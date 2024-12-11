 Have you tried yellow watermelon?
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Regular watermelon versus its yellow brother/sister... What's your take on yellow watermelon?

A yellow watermelon sliced on wooden kitchen board
A yellow watermelon sliced on wooden kitchen board/iStock/DeeNida

We're suckers for summer fruit – especially here in KZN. There's nothing quite like sinking your teeth into a juicy slice of good watermelon on a hot summer's day.

But did you know there’s more to watermelon than just the classic red variety? If you’ve been to the fruit aisle lately, you might’ve spotted something new: yellow watermelons!

Yes, yellow watermelons are a thing – and they've actually been around longer than red ones.

"They were first grown in Africa about 5,000 years ago and then went through cross-breeding to produce red watermelon." (Hill Street Grocer)

Read more: You know it's December when there's watermelons

"Yellow watermelons are generally slightly sweeter than red watermelons and have a honey-like flavour. Nutritionally, yellow watermelon is a great snack with only 46 calories per cup. It is high in vitamins A and C, making it good for your immune system and skin health. Yellow watermelon contains more of the antioxidant beta-carotene than red watermelon. Beta-carotene is thought to protect against cancer and eye disease." (Hill Street Grocer)

Tahila, who goes by That Non-Dancing Chef on TikTok, has taken the plunge and tried yellow watermelon. Lucky for us, she's sharing her honest review so we can decide if it's worth a taste before buying one for ourselves.

It’s no secret that watermelons are pricier this summer, with prices ranging from R25 for a quarter slice to R79 for a half. Understandably, no one wants to spend money on something new without knowing if it's worth it. 

Although, trying something new should always be done at least once. Who knows – yellow watermelon might just surprise you!


Read more: Head to the Litchi Festival in Ballito

Watch her review of yellow watermelon below – courtesy of TikTok

@tahila.daisy

What do we think of the yellow watermelon?😭😂

♬ original sound - That Non-Dancing Chef🌸
Image Courtesy of iStock

