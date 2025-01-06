Guy shares his friend's Temu purchase that was a fail

Guy shares his friend's Temu purchase fail
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
This is why you should always check the dimensions or specifications of items before adding to cart.
This is why you should always check the dimensions or specifications of items before adding to cart.
Online shopping is a convenience that most people can't do without. However, despite its growing popularity, some shoppers still get duped with their purchases.
While some might get caught in online scams, others neglect to read the product specifications and descriptions before clicking on the checkout link. It’s one thing if you haven’t spent much, but we can’t help but feel for those who end up losing a significant amount of money.
One guy recently shared his friend's unfortunate experience of buying cheeseboards, a pizza board, and more from Temu.
It was clear from his expression that this wasn’t a positive story.
He explained that his friend bought several cutting boards, which are all the rage for entertaining. But sadly, she didn’t check the dimensions before placing her order and ended up disappointed.
Here's a big pro tip for online shopping: Always read the description and double-check the specifications before hitting checkout.
The photos can be misleading, and you might not be getting exactly what you think you are.
Watch the video showing what she received in her Temu order – courtesy of TikTok.
@kalishyboy @Temu how can you do this to my friend 🤣🤣🤣 #temufinds #greenscreen #onlineshopping #tiktoksouthafrica ♬ Oh No - Kreepa
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of iStock
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
LOOK: Cloudy with a chance of waves in Southbroom!
Locals are awe-struck by a unique cloud formation over the beach in Sout...Stacey & J Sbu 5 minutes ago
-
What does it mean? Understanding SA's weather warning system
Are you wondering what a yellow level four weather warning is? Or has a ...Stacey & J Sbu 36 minutes ago