Guy shares his friend's Temu purchase that was a fail

Online shopping is a convenience that most people can't do without. However, despite its growing popularity, some shoppers still get duped with their purchases.

While some might get caught in online scams, others neglect to read the product specifications and descriptions before clicking on the checkout link. It’s one thing if you haven’t spent much, but we can’t help but feel for those who end up losing a significant amount of money.

One guy recently shared his friend's unfortunate experience of buying cheeseboards, a pizza board, and more from Temu.

