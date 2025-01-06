 Guy shares his friend's Temu purchase that was a fail
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Guy shares his friend's Temu purchase fail

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

This is why you should always check the dimensions or specifications of items before adding to cart. 

A small cheese platter not a real one but one used as a fridge magnet
A small cheese platter not a real one but one used as a fridge magnet/iStock/Andie_Alpion

Online shopping is a convenience that most people can't do without. However, despite its growing popularity, some shoppers still get duped with their purchases. 

While some might get caught in online scams, others neglect to read the product specifications and descriptions before clicking on the checkout link. It’s one thing if you haven’t spent much, but we can’t help but feel for those who end up losing a significant amount of money.

One guy recently shared his friend's unfortunate experience of buying cheeseboards, a pizza board, and more from Temu.

Read more: EU probes shopping app Temu over illegal products

It was clear from his expression that this wasn’t a positive story.

He explained that his friend bought several cutting boards, which are all the rage for entertaining. But sadly, she didn’t check the dimensions before placing her order and ended up disappointed.

Here's a big pro tip for online shopping: Always read the description and double-check the specifications before hitting checkout. 

The photos can be misleading, and you might not be getting exactly what you think you are.

Read more: 3 Essential shopping safety tips you need to know

Watch the video showing what she received in her Temu order – courtesy of TikTok

@kalishyboy @Temu how can you do this to my friend 🤣🤣🤣 #temufinds #greenscreen #onlineshopping #tiktoksouthafrica ♬ Oh No - Kreepa
Danny Guselli Podcast Banner
Visual identity podcast banner for Danny Guselli

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Image Courtesy of iStock

For more from East Coast Radio

Shopping Online Temu Charcuterie Cheeseboard

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.