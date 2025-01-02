 Warning: online scams targeting holidaymakers in Ilembe
Warning: online scams targeting holidaymakers in Ilembe

Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi

KZN Police say they're investigating online scams targeting tourists in the Ilembe District Municipality. 

Photo of scam alert letting text on black background
Photo of scam alert letting text on black background/Pexels/@Anna Tarazevich

The fraudulent offers include fake accommodation listings and non-existent tour packages.


Police believe suspects have been taking advantage of growing tourism on the north coast in areas such as Ballito and Kwadukuza.


The SAPS Cyber Crime Unit has been deployed and are working with the municipality to root out the alleged swindlers.


It's understood the fraudsters have created fake websites, social media pages, and email campaigns to lure holidaymakers into sharing their personal and financial information.


North Coast Police have urged tourists to verify bookings with credible platforms.


Scam victims can report suspicious activity at their nearest police station. 

 

For more information or to report suspicious activity, please contact the Ilembe Tourism Hotline at 0800 123 456 or email [email protected]


