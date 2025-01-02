Warning: online scams targeting holidaymakers in Ilembe
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
KZN Police say they're investigating online scams targeting tourists in the Ilembe District Municipality.
KZN Police say they're investigating online scams targeting tourists in the Ilembe District Municipality.
The fraudulent offers include fake accommodation listings and non-existent tour packages.
Police believe suspects have been taking advantage of growing tourism on the north coast in areas such as Ballito and Kwadukuza.
The SAPS Cyber Crime Unit has been deployed and are working with the municipality to root out the alleged swindlers.
It's understood the fraudsters have created fake websites, social media pages, and email campaigns to lure holidaymakers into sharing their personal and financial information.
North Coast Police have urged tourists to verify bookings with credible platforms.
Scam victims can report suspicious activity at their nearest police station.
For more information or to report suspicious activity, please contact the Ilembe Tourism Hotline at 0800 123 456 or email [email protected]
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Mom jokes about her new son-in-law – the monkey
It looked like this monkey was going bananas over her smile.Danny Guselli an hour ago
-
Durbanites show they're good with crowds this New Year's
This New Year, the crowds gathered once again, creating a scene that fel...Carol Ofori 4 hours ago