Grandma MC raps Coolio's 'Gangsta's Paradise'

It's not often that you would find anyone over a certain age singing to Coolio's 'Gangsta's Paradise'.

But one woman shocked guests when she dropped Coolio's bars like a professional. She was videoed rapping at what looked like a wedding, leaving those around her smiling from ear to ear, not to mention shocked.

They were pleasantly surprised, and we could see from her confidence that this was not the first time she had performed in front of a large audience. Some people are just natural-born entertainers.

This woman is one of those people who didn't disappoint with her performance.