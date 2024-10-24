 Grandma MC raps Coolio's 'Gangsta's Paradise'
Grandma MC raps Coolio's 'Gangsta's Paradise'

Updated | By East Coast Radio

It seems this woman isn't just a Coolio fan, but she's also well versed in Eminem...

An elderly woman singing on a microphone leaving people shocked
An elderly woman singing on a microphone leaving people shocked/Instagram Screenshot/Carmela_Turman

It's not often that you would find anyone over a certain age singing to Coolio's 'Gangsta's Paradise'

But one woman shocked guests when she dropped Coolio's bars like a professional. She was videoed rapping at what looked like a wedding, leaving those around her smiling from ear to ear, not to mention shocked. 

They were pleasantly surprised, and we could see from her confidence that this was not the first time she had performed in front of a large audience. Some people are just natural-born entertainers. 

This woman is one of those people who didn't disappoint with her performance.

Watch the video below - courtesy of Instagram

Her stellar performance wowed us, to say the least, and also prompted us to conduct an online search. We traced an account that seems to be hers, and guess what? She's an MC. 

This is part of her act. She raps and speaks at company functions, weddings, and other events. She goes by the name MC Apaka and seems to be something of a legend among people in her country. We are not 100% certain, but from the looks of it, she is from Kazakhstan. 

And get this: She doesn't just do a great 'Gangsta's Paradise'; watch her rap to Eminem and Rihanna's Love The Way You Lie. Video courtesy of TikTok

@mc_apaka

Жітіқарадағы спартакиада жабылу рәсімінен көрініс.

♬ original sound - MC_Apaka

Image Courtesy of Instagram

