Passionate football fan wears the most unbecoming headpiece
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Who says football matches are just for the players? They're all about the fans...
Who says football matches are just for the players? They're all about the fans...
When we think of football, we think of history, teamwork, sportsmanship, comradery, and talent. But these aren't the only things that drive this fantastic sport.
Football wouldn’t be what it is without the avid supporters who stand by their teams through thick and thin. The fans who've risked getting into hot water with their wives, gotten into bar fights, and done whatever it takes to show their unwavering loyalty.
This kind of energy is what we expect to see from fans at the upcoming Soweto Derby tomorrow, where Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will face off at the FNB Stadium.
The fans are the ones who bring the theatrics, and sometimes, that doesn't just mean the way they spectate. It's the overall ambience that they bring to the stadium that determines the energy. This includes how they dress up and the effort they put into their costumes.
Read more: Kid bunking school gets caught in 4K
When you're at the stadium, wearing something “normal” just doesn’t cut it. It's all about outdoing the opposing team and creating a spectacle.
Your outfit is more than just clothing – it's a statement. Each time your team spots your eccentric headgear or bold attire, they feel that boost of motivation to up their game.
One fan recently had us speechless with his headgear. As our footie fan Danny Guselli put it, he’s "either dad of the year or craziest fan ever". We think he might just be both.
It could also be a playful jab at the opposing team as if he’s ready to treat them like babies if they start behaving that way during the match...
Watch the man's creative headgear below – video courtesy of TikTok.
@sakhumzisoxujwa
Kaizer chiefs yini kodwa 😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣♬ Kasongo yeye - JEFF_OFFICIAL
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
“Is there a pilot on board?” Announcement shocks passengers
Passengers aboard this flight were left with more questions than answers!Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Danny Guselli chats to Tom Bailey from the Thompson Twins
" Well, it's good to have those songs doing the work for you. We were ta...Danny Guselli an hour ago