Passionate football fan wears the most unbecoming headpiece

When we think of football, we think of history, teamwork, sportsmanship, comradery, and talent. But these aren't the only things that drive this fantastic sport.

Football wouldn’t be what it is without the avid supporters who stand by their teams through thick and thin. The fans who've risked getting into hot water with their wives, gotten into bar fights, and done whatever it takes to show their unwavering loyalty.



This kind of energy is what we expect to see from fans at the upcoming Soweto Derby tomorrow, where Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will face off at the FNB Stadium.

The fans are the ones who bring the theatrics, and sometimes, that doesn't just mean the way they spectate. It's the overall ambience that they bring to the stadium that determines the energy. This includes how they dress up and the effort they put into their costumes.

