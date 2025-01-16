Kid bunking school gets caught in 4K

Ahhh; The sweet thrill of bunking school. It’s the forbidden fruit of every kid’s rebellious phase. We’ve all been there, but what do you do when you pull off the ultimate act of absenteeism, only to have it blow up spectacularly on live television?





Well recently, @officialfootballcommunity shared a hilarious Instagram post that has the internet in stitches. A young football fan came up with an excuse to skip school and attend the Arsenal vs. Newcastle United game. Smart plan, right? Wrong.





Little Sammy’s face was plastered all over TV during the match, and his cover was blown instantly. Sadly for him, his headmaster was also watching the game and he wasn’t having it.





The very next day, an email was sent to the parents, declaring the student’s absence unauthorized. The email even included a screenshot of the kid living his best life at the game. Talk about an epic fail!





Check out the headmaster’s reaction below: