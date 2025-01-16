Kid bunking school gets caught in 4K
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
This one kid bunked school for an epic soccer game but got caught in crystal clear 4K. An epic game turned into an epic fail
This one kid bunked school for an epic soccer game but got caught in crystal clear 4K. An epic game turned into an epic fail
Ahhh; The sweet thrill of bunking school. It’s the forbidden fruit of every kid’s rebellious phase. We’ve all been there, but what do you do when you pull off the ultimate act of absenteeism, only to have it blow up spectacularly on live television?
Well recently, @officialfootballcommunity shared a hilarious Instagram post that has the internet in stitches. A young football fan came up with an excuse to skip school and attend the Arsenal vs. Newcastle United game. Smart plan, right? Wrong.
Little Sammy’s face was plastered all over TV during the match, and his cover was blown instantly. Sadly for him, his headmaster was also watching the game and he wasn’t having it.
The very next day, an email was sent to the parents, declaring the student’s absence unauthorized. The email even included a screenshot of the kid living his best life at the game. Talk about an epic fail!
Check out the headmaster’s reaction below:
Darren, Sky and Carmen are diving into this epic fail, and we want to hear your tales of truancy gone wrong.
Did you ever bunk school and get caught in the most epic way? Maybe your face ended up on TV, or that nosy neighbor ratted you out. Whatever it was, we want all the juicy details.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Show's Stories
-
Kid bunking school gets caught in 4K
This one kid bunked school for an epic soccer game but got caught in cry...East Coast Breakfast a minute ago
-
How should you actually store your toothbrush?
Did you know that storing your toothbrush in a dry, well-ventilated area...Stacey & J Sbu 14 hours ago