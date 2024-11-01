Flashback Friday: Did you have a lyric book?
Updated | By East Coast Radio
A proper flashback to a time when YouTube didn't bless us with lyric videos...
There are many things that we get nostalgic over and this one is a special one. We could say that this was predominantly experienced by millennials, but we could be mistaken.
A woman who often posts content about relatable things shared a video recently that resonated with many people. The video received over 1.4-million views and we can say with confidence that we live in a world where music connects all of us.
In this video, she was sitting on the couch with a stereo, a cassette tape and her notebook and pen. Can you see where this is going?
Read more: T.I. announces the end of his musical career
She gave social media users a flashback by reminding us about 'lyric books'.
A long time ago, when we didn't have internet access and cassette tapes, stereos and the radio were our only means of listening to our favourite songs.
During this era, many people had 'lyric books' filled with the lyrics of their favourite songs. Kids used to learn the lyrics, and that's how homemade Karaoke came to be (maybe that's not entirely correct, but you catch the drift).
It was hilarious to read some of the comments on the post. Check some of them out.
- "People who used to own music books acted like they had made it in life; I hope they own recording studios & radio stations by now because wow!"
- "Sometimes your lyrics and your friends are not the same, but it's the same song.."
- "These kids will never know the struggle when u missed the song...on the radio, you will have to wait for the next DJ."
- "Who remembers the CD inserts with the lyrics...buying a CD from Musica..."
- "That's why my generation still sing the wrong lyrics up to today."
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@justtotallyrandom The struggles🙆🏽♀️yoh #pov #comedy #millenials #justtotallyrandom ♬ original sound - just totally random
Image Courtesy of TikTok
