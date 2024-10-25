T.I. announces the end of his musical career
Updated
American rapper T.I. - born Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. - has shocked many of his fans with his retirement news.
He announced that he will be retiring from music after the Jingle Ball this December 2024.
He said: "I appreciate y'all. Offering me my last working gig. I do not need the money anymore and I will not be performing. I don't wanna do it anymore. I don't want people to pay me to hop around and sweat for their entertainment anymore." (Sports Keeda)
During the interview, T.I. casually expressed his appreciation for the Jingle Ball, as he is the main attraction. The interviewer then went on to say that he was impressed that T.I. even posted about the event on his social media, saying he didn't know that was part of the contract.
Watch the interview below - courtesy of Instagram:
He no longer 'needs' the money because of his recent legal victory. It was reported that he and wife Tiny Harris were awarded "$71-million in a multi-year lawsuit against MGA Entertainment, a toy company the couple accused of violating the intellectual property rights of their teen girl group OMG Girlz." (USA Today)
That's a lot of money. Retirement sure does sound like the perfect plan. It is surprising to hear his perspective on music and how he described performing live for his fans.
