T.I. announces the end of his musical career

American rapper T.I. - born Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. - has shocked many of his fans with his retirement news.

He announced that he will be retiring from music after the Jingle Ball this December 2024.

He said: "I appreciate y'all. Offering me my last working gig. I do not need the money anymore and I will not be performing. I don't wanna do it anymore. I don't want people to pay me to hop around and sweat for their entertainment anymore." (Sports Keeda)

During the interview, T.I. casually expressed his appreciation for the Jingle Ball, as he is the main attraction. The interviewer then went on to say that he was impressed that T.I. even posted about the event on his social media, saying he didn't know that was part of the contract.